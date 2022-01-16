La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Short Interest Update

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,300 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the December 15th total of 426,200 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LJPC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. 93,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.29. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 193,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $792,952.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after buying an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 128.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 225,983 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $1,077,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.