Starlink (STARL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.09 Million

Starlink (CURRENCY:STARL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Starlink has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Starlink has a market cap of $265.19 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starlink coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starlink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064547 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00072798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.65 or 0.07757368 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00072103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,280.71 or 0.99845146 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008278 BTC.

About Starlink

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Buying and Selling Starlink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.