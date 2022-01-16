Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

EXC opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $58.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

