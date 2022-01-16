Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Hub Group reported sales of $952.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

Shares of HUBG stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.62. 165,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,974. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,748 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 48,125.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 635,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 464,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after purchasing an additional 242,762 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

