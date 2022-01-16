The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,393 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Clorox by 4.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth $202,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.41.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLX opened at $186.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.27. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

