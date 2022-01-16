Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys Shares of 14,252 GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GXO opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.27. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

