AGF Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $161.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

