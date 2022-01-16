Brokerages Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $979.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will post sales of $979.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $994.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $969.92 million. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,316,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,063. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

