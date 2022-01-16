$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $8.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.29.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.58. 2,748,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,215. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.79. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $138.19 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

