Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 299 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 2.9% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $67,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $848.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $916.55 and its 200-day moving average is $903.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.23 by $0.19. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.71.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

