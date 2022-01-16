HFR Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKG. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PKG opened at $137.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.39. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PKG. Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

