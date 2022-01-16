California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 99,694 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,656,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,089,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 2,244,152 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after buying an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after buying an additional 1,573,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.47.

NYSE:JPM opened at $157.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

