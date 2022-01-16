King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,828,523 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,896 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 1.13% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $113,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $71.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.01.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.