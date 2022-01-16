Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Position Raised by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 65.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,761,380,000 after buying an additional 2,180,655 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 34.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $608,311,000 after buying an additional 568,721 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth $639,249,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of SEA by 36.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,830,135 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $502,555,000 after buying an additional 492,700 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE opened at $175.03 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $168.00 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.00.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

