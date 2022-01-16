Ally Financial Inc. Invests $10.37 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 620,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,000. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.0% of Ally Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

