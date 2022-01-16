King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $51,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $348.54 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $391.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

