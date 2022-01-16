King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 27,253 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,253 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.14% of Fortive worth $36,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,531,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fortive by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,443 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Fortive by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,022 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,991,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.