Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post sales of $148.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.00 million and the highest is $149.40 million. Renasant posted sales of $170.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $643.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $635.10 million to $651.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $591.03 million, with estimates ranging from $581.90 million to $606.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

NASDAQ RNST traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.57. 163,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. Renasant has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Renasant by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

