ODUWA Price Tops $0.42 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000980 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $14,869.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,236.61 or 1.00018387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00099549 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00032845 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00036573 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00727824 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

