Fire Lotto (FLOT) Hits Market Cap of $59,399.89

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $59,399.89 and $18.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.59 or 0.00385359 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008916 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001233 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.00 or 0.01232970 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Fire Lotto Coin Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

