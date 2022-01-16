Switcheo Price Tops $0.0207 on Major Exchanges (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $34.35 million and approximately $526,054.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switcheo coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,722,063,526 coins and its circulating supply is 1,656,301,104 coins. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

