ZumCoin Market Capitalization Tops $553,122.29 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 12% higher against the dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $553,122.29 and approximately $48.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

