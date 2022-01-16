Rupee (RUP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $27.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Rupee has a market cap of $38,176.66 and approximately $27.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00040251 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

