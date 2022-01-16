Short Interest in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Increases By 213.9%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 213.9% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:HKXCY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $58.48. The stock had a trading volume of 43,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,950. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1-year low of $53.76 and a 1-year high of $74.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

