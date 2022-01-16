Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Up 223.1% in December

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 223.1% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

CNONF stock remained flat at $$0.19 during trading on Friday. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. Its payment solutions are powered by a suite of payment technologies and services.

