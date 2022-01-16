Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Up 223.1% in December

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 223.1% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
CNONF stock remained flat at $$0.19 during trading on Friday. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.
Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile
Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.