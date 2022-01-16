Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

NYSE AMP opened at $328.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.73 and its 200 day moving average is $281.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.77 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

