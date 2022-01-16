William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,097,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860,172 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $232,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 40.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,131,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 14.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 172,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.58. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

