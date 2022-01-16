William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 129,489 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 8.25% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $191,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 593,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,888,000 after purchasing an additional 109,340 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70,870 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 87,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 68,865 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 55,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,189,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $124.91 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $219.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.51 and a 200 day moving average of $136.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.90.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV.

