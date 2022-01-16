Brokerages Expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Endeavour Silver reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

EXK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

EXK stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $709.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 98.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,246 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

