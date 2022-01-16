Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. 472,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $17.28.

In related news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

