Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. 472,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $17.28.

In related news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.