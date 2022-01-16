Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Position Lifted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,672,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,162 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alarm.com worth $208,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 55.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $33,866.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $483,084.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,514. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.36. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $107.18.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

