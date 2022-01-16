William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 589,894 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,136,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589,894 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $263,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $712,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

ACHC opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.17. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

