AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 313.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,586 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 36.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47,657 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Twitter by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,881,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,583. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.16 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.51.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

