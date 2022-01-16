AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,046 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,112,000 after acquiring an additional 818,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after acquiring an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,509,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,058,000 after buying an additional 532,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.48.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $217.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.70.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

