Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.28.

PNC stock opened at $222.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

