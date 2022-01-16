Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CL opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

