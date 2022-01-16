Elastos One Day Volume Reaches $1.13 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $4.11 or 0.00009501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $83.53 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007151 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000765 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ELAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.