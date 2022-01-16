The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $31,987,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $26,391,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after acquiring an additional 108,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.91.

Shares of SJM opened at $145.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $111.59 and a 12-month high of $145.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.38.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

