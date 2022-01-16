Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Raised by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Mastercard by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Mastercard by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 162,551 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 27,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.63.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $372.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $365.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.