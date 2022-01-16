KBC Group NV Acquires 13,886 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $196.26 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The firm has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

