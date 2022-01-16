ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,876 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 156.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,792,000 after acquiring an additional 313,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,694,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,312,000 after purchasing an additional 39,295 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

