CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock worth $8,470,296. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

