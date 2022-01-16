Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Pool were worth $95,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Pool by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POOL opened at $494.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $548.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.57.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

