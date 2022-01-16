Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,664,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,060,084,000 after acquiring an additional 126,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,630,000 after purchasing an additional 290,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,493,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200,443 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.56 and a 52-week high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

