AGF Investments LLC Sells 527 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 287,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $129.86 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

