Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $237.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.64.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

