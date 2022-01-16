Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $50.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.