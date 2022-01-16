Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,597 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Xcel Energy worth $57,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.56. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

