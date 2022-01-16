Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.46. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

