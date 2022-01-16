World Asset Management Inc Sells 194 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in United Rentals by 105.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI opened at $327.82 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.22 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.70.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

